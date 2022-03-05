The front will also bring some light rain showers and thunder!

Sunday afternoon and evening, expect warm and windy conditions to continue. Fire danger will be very high. Starting this evening, a cold front will push in from Kansas, switching winds from south to north and dropping temps. The front should pull through OKC between 10 and 11PM.

Saturday will be cloudy with rain showers beginning midday to early afternoon. A rumble or two of thunder is also possible into the evening.

Temps will be much cooler in the 40s.

A gradual warmup will happen during the work week before another strong front drops temps Thursday into Friday.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett