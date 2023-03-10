There’s a risk for severe weather late Saturday afternoon / evening as a strong cold front sweeps across the state. It’s a Marginal to Slight Risk for large hail and damaging winds along and east of the I 35 Zone. Also, a low tornado threat in eastern Oklahoma Saturday evening! The cold front will bring a big temperature drop for the entire state. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s on Saturday and then only 50s on Sunday! Stay weather aware!
