Strong cold front moving east across the state today will spark strong to severe thunderstorms. The main threats in western and central OK are damaging winds and large hail. As the storms develop east of I 35 the tornado potential does increase. The most favorable area for tornadoes today is setting up across southeastern OK. Storms that develop ahead of the cold front could produce more high end severe weather including the risk for a few tornadoes. Stay weather aware!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction