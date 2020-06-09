Strong dry line / cold front brings high winds, blowing dust, critical fire danger to Oklahoma!

Strong dry line / cold front blowing across Oklahoma today! You can expect high winds from the west and northwest with cooler temps and blowing dust across much of central and western OK. Winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts over 60 MPH possible! High Wind Warning for NW OK and the OK Panhandle today into tonight. A Wind Advisory for SW to Central to NE OK! The winds will only slowly decrease later tonight and Wednesday as the intense area of low pressure in Kansas moves away from Oklahoma. The good news is the cooler temps next couple of days! However, the hottest temps of the season so far likely coming in by this weekend and next week! Triple digit heat seems possible even in central OK! Jon Slater

