Strong Friday front drops temps 35 degrees, brings snow chances

We will want to enjoy the rest of our nice weather Thursday into Friday, because big chances happen Friday night into Saturday!

Thursday, temps will top out in the middle 60s. Look for increasing clouds and middle 30s overnight into Friday.

Friday, as the front approaches, clouds will increase. During the day, temps will still surge to the lower 60s in advance of the cold air.

Friday night, as the front rolls through, winds will dramatically increase with northerly gusts to 40 mph. A few sprinkles or flurries may fall, with more snow during the day Saturday. Accumulations should range from a dusting to half an inch.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett