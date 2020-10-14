Strong front arriving, windy Wednesday night ahead

A strong cold front is moving in from Kansas through Oklahoma this evening bringing cooler temps and windy conditions tonight.

Look for lows to fall to the upper 50s early Thursday morning. As the front moves through overnight, winds will gust from 30-50mph. A Wind Advisory is out.

Cooler weather with mild afternoons can be expected Thursday and Friday. Highs will be near 70.

Finally, some rain chances return to the forecast Monday through Wednesday of next week. Highs will warm through the 70s and 80s this weekend lasting into early next week.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett