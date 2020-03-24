Breaking News
Strong Jet Stream brings a big warm up and then possibly some severe weather chances to Oklahoma later this week.

Watching next storm system developing off the west coast with active jet stream. Expecting a windy warm up next few days ahead of this system. High temps rising 70s, 80s and even 90s with gradually more humidity! It’s really going to feel like spring next few days! As the next storm riding the jet stream gets closer there’s a low threat for isolated severe t’storms in far NW OK late Thursday.  As the main energy arrives on Friday better chances for scattered strong to severe t’storms could develop central and eastern OK.  Will continue to monitor these weather changes!  Jon Slater

