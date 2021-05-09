Strong Mother’s Day cold front to bring chilly temperatures to Oklahoma next few days.

(NerdWallet) - I predict that the rate on the 30-year mortgage won’t change much in May. It will go up and down a bit day to day but will remain between 2.875% and 3.25%.

Companies will continue to hire, and consumers will keep spending, supported by relief checks from the American Rescue Plan. The burgeoning economy will establish a floor under mortgage interest rates, keeping them from dropping much. But economic growth won’t lift rates much, either.