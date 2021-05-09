Strong Mother’s Day cold front to bring chilly temperatures to Oklahoma next few days.

Strong Mother’s Day cold front will bring unseasonably chilly weather to Oklahoma next few days. Also watching ripples in the jet stream flow which means chilly clouds and rain in the forecast Monday and Tuesday. You can expect high temps in the 50s and 60s with lows in the 40s across Oklahoma. Rain chances going up Monday and Tuesday as small upper level disturbances move across Oklahoma. Since the atmosphere is so chilly I am not expecting severe weather and also the rain won’t be that heavy. A warmer weather pattern by this next weekend and next week with a return to thunderstorm chances.
Close
SUBSCRIBE NOW
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter