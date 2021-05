An active weather pattern continues!

Saturday night, look for storms to move in from the Texas panhandle after midnight. Some of the storms may be strong, and contain flooding rain. This complex will move out Sunday late morning.

After some dry hours, another complex will take aim on the state Sunday evening and overnight. Severe weather is again possible.

Rain and some strong to severe storms continue daily through at least the middle of the week. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett