Strong storms, heavy rain Sunday night

Showers and thunderstorms early Sunday night will become more widespread overnight.

Expect heavy rain, lightning, and even a few storms with high wind and hail. The strongest storms will be generally south of I40 near a stationary front.

After the storms move through, the front will remain for Monday dividing the state temperature-wise. North, clouds will linger and highs will only head to the 40s, while 50s and even 60s will be common central and southern Oklahoma.

Cooler weather arrives midweek with another warmup next weekend.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

45° / 42°
Rain Shower
Rain Shower 0% 45° 42°

Monday

59° / 27°
AM Rain
AM Rain 30% 59° 27°

Tuesday

46° / 27°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 46° 27°

Wednesday

40° / 23°
Flurries
Flurries 20% 40° 23°

Thursday

47° / 32°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 47° 32°

Friday

56° / 41°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 20% 56° 41°

Saturday

59° / 30°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 40% 59° 30°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

46°

7 PM
Showers
42%
46°

46°

8 PM
Cloudy
24%
46°

47°

9 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
47°

49°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
49°

49°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
96%
49°

49°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
98%
49°

50°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
98%
50°

51°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
96%
51°

50°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
75%
50°

50°

4 AM
Showers
50%
50°

49°

5 AM
Cloudy
24%
49°

48°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
48°

47°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
47°

46°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
46°

46°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
46°

48°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
48°

50°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
4%
50°

52°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
52°

55°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

55°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

56°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

56°

4 PM
Sunny
1%
56°

55°

5 PM
Sunny
1%
55°

49°

6 PM
Clear
2%
49°

