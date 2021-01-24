Strong storms, heavy rain Sunday night

Showers and thunderstorms early Sunday night will become more widespread overnight.

Expect heavy rain, lightning, and even a few storms with high wind and hail. The strongest storms will be generally south of I40 near a stationary front.

Track the storms here.

After the storms move through, the front will remain for Monday dividing the state temperature-wise. North, clouds will linger and highs will only head to the 40s, while 50s and even 60s will be common central and southern Oklahoma.

Cooler weather arrives midweek with another warmup next weekend.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett