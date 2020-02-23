Strong Storms Possible Sunday. A Nicer Workweek Ahead.

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

A few storms are possible with the system moving through the state, however the threat for severe storms continues to diminish. Gusty winds accompanied by thunder and lightning is still possible withing some isolated storms. Rain will continue for western OK and a good portion of northern Oklahoma Through the night.

Lows will stay in the 40’s tonight with highs in the 50’s. Morning showers possible Monday but clearing expected throughout the day. Tuesday will be unsettled with a slight chance for showers and possibly a few flurries Northwest. Wednesday through Friday we begin to moderate, and next weekend looks to be beautiful with highs in the mid 60’s!

Share this story

4Warn Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

61° / 43°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 90% 61° 43°

Monday

56° / 39°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 20% 56° 39°

Tuesday

51° / 28°
Partly cloudy and windy
Partly cloudy and windy 20% 51° 28°

Wednesday

43° / 26°
Mostly sunny and windy
Mostly sunny and windy 0% 43° 26°

Thursday

54° / 29°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 54° 29°

Friday

55° / 40°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 55° 40°

Saturday

65° / 44°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 65° 44°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

52°

9 PM
Cloudy
10%
52°

52°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
52°

54°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
54°

55°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
55°

55°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
55°

54°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
54°

52°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
52°

49°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
49°

48°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
48°

47°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
47°

47°

7 AM
Showers
40%
47°

47°

8 AM
Showers
50%
47°

48°

9 AM
Showers
40%
48°

49°

10 AM
Cloudy/Wind
20%
49°

50°

11 AM
Cloudy/Wind
10%
50°

50°

12 PM
Cloudy/Wind
20%
50°

50°

1 PM
Cloudy/Wind
10%
50°

51°

2 PM
Cloudy
10%
51°

53°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
53°

54°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
54°

54°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
54°

52°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

49°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
49°

48°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
48°

Don't Miss

Popular

Top Stories

More News

Follow @KFOR on Twitter