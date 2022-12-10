Another system that appears to be stronger than our last arrives Monday and Tuesday. With strong south winds Monday, temps will head to near 60. Expect a good deal of clouds with some drizzle likely as well.

Rain and storms will be widespread Monday night and Tuesday morning with a strong storm or two possible. The best ingredients for severe weather appear to be in southern Oklahoma, however, large hail is also possible further north into central parts of the state early Tuesday.

Much cooler weather arrives by midweek.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett