With northwesterly flow in the jet stream and plenty of heat and humidity in place, a few evening to overnight complexes of storms are likely Thursday night and Friday night.

Look for storms to begin northwest Thursday evening, staying mainly north of I40. Some may get close to OKC with hail, high winds, and flooding.

After a hot day Friday, a cold front will fire up storms from north to south Friday evening and overnight. Again, hail, wind, and flooding is likely.

The weekend will be less hot with highs around 90.