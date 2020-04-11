Strong storms tonight, a taste of Winter to follow

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Saturday night until about 11PM south of I40. Hail is the main threat with these storms, but an isolated tornado may spinup southwest.

Overnight, we will have a little lull, then more isolated to scattered thunderstorms affecting the southern and central parts of the state. Lows will be mild, only falling to around 60.

Sunday will be quite the day weatherwise! Ahead of a strong front, temps will head to the upper 70s in central and southern Oklahoma. As the front approaches from north to south, temperatures will plummet quickly and winds will surge. By Easter evening, the front will have moved through most of the state and temps will be in the low 40s with winds gusting to 45-55mph! A Wind Advisory is in place.

Very cold weather, with temps some 25 to 30 degrees below average will be here through midweek, and on Tuesday morning, we may have some light snow in western Oklahoma. A few flakes could be seen in OKC!

Temps moderate by week’s end!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett