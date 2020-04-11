Breaking News
Strong storms tonight, a taste of Winter to follow

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Saturday night until about 11PM south of I40. Hail is the main threat with these storms, but an isolated tornado may spinup southwest.

Overnight, we will have a little lull, then more isolated to scattered thunderstorms affecting the southern and central parts of the state. Lows will be mild, only falling to around 60.

Sunday will be quite the day weatherwise! Ahead of a strong front, temps will head to the upper 70s in central and southern Oklahoma. As the front approaches from north to south, temperatures will plummet quickly and winds will surge. By Easter evening, the front will have moved through most of the state and temps will be in the low 40s with winds gusting to 45-55mph! A Wind Advisory is in place.

Very cold weather, with temps some 25 to 30 degrees below average will be here through midweek, and on Tuesday morning, we may have some light snow in western Oklahoma. A few flakes could be seen in OKC!

Temps moderate by week’s end!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett

Saturday

66° / 60°
Windy, showers and thunderstorms likely early
Windy, showers and thunderstorms likely early 30% 66° 60°

Sunday

77° / 60°
Windy with afternoon thunderstorms
Windy with afternoon thunderstorms 30% 77° 60°

Monday

48° / 32°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 48° 32°

Tuesday

46° / 30°
Showers of rain and snow early
Showers of rain and snow early 40% 46° 30°

Wednesday

60° / 32°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 60° 32°

Thursday

67° / 41°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 67° 41°

Friday

66° / 46°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 30% 66° 46°

