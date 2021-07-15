Strong to Severe Storms Possible Thursday

Today will be warm, humid and windy. Highs will climb to the low 90s with increasing clouds. Storms will develop in northern Oklahoma by late afternoon. A few could be strong to marginally severe. Widely scattered showers and storms continue tonight and tomorrow morning, mainly south and east. Friday will be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s and isolated storms.

Isolated storms are possible Saturday and Sunday. There’s a better chance for storms Saturday night with a complex dropping south across the state. Severe weather is possible. Temperatures will drop to the low 80s Monday with showers and storms likely.