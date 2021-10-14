Strong to Severe Storms Possible Thursday Evening and Overnight

Today will be calm with highs in the low to mid 70s and a south breeze. Skies will turn mostly sunny to partly cloudy this afternoon. Lows will drop to the upper 40s to lower 50s tonight. Showers and storms are likely with a cold front. Storms could start in southwestern Oklahoma this evening and then develop into a line along the front. A few storms could be strong to marginally severe with up to quarter size hail and up to 60 mph winds. Strong north winds will follow the front and highs will drop to the low to mid 60s Friday.

Lows will plummet to the upper 30s to lower 40s Saturday morning. Patchy frost is possible in northwestern Oklahoma! This weekend will be unseasonably cool in the upper 60s to lower 70s with lots of sunshine.