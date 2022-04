A stalled out front will be the focus of some strong to severe storms.

Sunday evening, look for a few scattered storms to form near sunset in southwestern Oklahoma. The storms will move slowly east and weaken. Look for the chance for some damaging wind with these storms. Other, weaker storms may form overnight.

Track the rain here.

Look for more rain and storms Monday, mainly south of I40. Some of these may be strong to severe with flooding rain also possible.

Sunny skies and nice weather returns Tuesday .