Strong to severe Summer thunderstorms on Saturday produced damaging winds, large hail and heavy rainfall across Oklahoma.

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – After more than a decade of promises, speculation, hype, and delays, Virgin Galactic is aiming to become the first private company to take civilians to space this weekend. Sunday, the company is planning to make its first fully crewed space flight from Spaceport America in southern New Mexico.

KRQE News 13 will have live streaming coverage of the suborbital space flight attempt Sunday morning, July 11, 2021. Due to a weather delay at the launch, KRQE Digital Anchor Chris McKee will be hosting coverage starting at 7:30 a.m. MDT and continuing on throughout the morning.