Strong to severe Summer thunderstorms on Saturday produced damaging winds, large hail and heavy rainfall across Oklahoma.

Big heavy Summer thunderstorms formed north of OKC and moved south last night. Here’s a look at the 24 hour official reports of severe weather. These thunderstorms produced mostly strong winds and heavy rainfall with a few reports of large hail. The storms developed in northern Oklahoma and pushed south across central and then southern OK Saturday night. A quick 1 to 2 inches of rain fell, with 40 to 60 mph winds and just a few reports of 1 to 2 inch hail. Localized flooding was widespread in normal flood prone areas and there was also some minor wind damage. Great weather coming in behind this system for mid July!