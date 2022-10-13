After a weak front passed the state early Thursday morning, really all it brought was more wind and clear blue skies. Fire danger continues to increase with dry fuels and drought. The highest fire spread conditions will be in northern parts of the state, but everyone needs to be careful!

Unfortunately the drought continues to worsen, but there may be some relief as we look toward Saturday night into Sunday. A front will sag through the state sparking rain and storms in central Oklahoma Saturday afternoon and evening before moving south. Temperatures Sunday into early next work week will be cooler as well with widespread 60s!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett