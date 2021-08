A Heat Advisory is out for Monday as intense warmth and humidity return.

Sunday night, look for a low chance of thunderstorms, mainly north and east, and mainly after midnight. Some storms may try to push toward OKC. Lows will be in the middle 70s.

Rain leaves and sunshine returns Monday with highs in the middle to upper 90s. Heat Index values will approach 108. Check the back seat!!

Warmth continues all week with a cooldown and more storms likely by next weekend.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett