After severe storms Saturday, I’m tracking warm and sunny weather this week.

The calendar may say it’s Fall, but Oklahoma Weather didn’t get the memo.

I’m tracking clearing skies and warm weather today. Highs Sunday will climb into the 80’s with parts of Southern Oklahoma climbing into the 90’s.

There will be a few showers and storms across Southern Oklahoma this afternoon and this evening.

Next week looks sunny and warm with highs climbing into the 80’s and 90’s.