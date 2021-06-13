Summer pattern taking hold of the southern plains this week!

A Summer weather pattern is taking hold of the southern plains for the rest of this week. You can expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, hot, humid weather with highs warming into the 90s most days. This is because an upper level high pressure system is developing near and just west of Oklahoma through this week.  Rain chances are dropping and temps will heat up this week with temps reaching 100 degrees or hotter in western OK and probably staying just below 100 in central OK.  In this pattern the humidity will gradually lower as the low levels and the ground drys out.  But still enough humidity to make it feel hotter than the actual air temp!  Maybe some changes by the middle of next week as a weak Summer front approaches from the north.  Fingers crossed!

