Summer Temps Continue, Air Quality Alert Wednesday

An Air Quality Alert has been issued for the Metro-wide area Wednesday for high concentrations of ozone in the forecast. Anyone with respiratory issues or heart conditions should spend more time indoors today. Highs will be 10 degrees above normal in the mid 80s under sunny skies. Winds will stay light at 10 mph. Tonight will be clear, cool and calm with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Thursday will be warm in the mid 80s again.

Above normal temperatures will continue through Monday before a powerful cold front sweeps across the state. Shower and storm chances increase late Monday through Tuesday morning. A cut-off low may result in prolonged cool and wet weather late next week. There is still uncertainty in the long-range forecast, so stay tuned for the latest!