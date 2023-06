After recent episodes of severe weather and heavy rainfall, the heat will be returning along wiht a good amount of humidity.

Look for the jet stream to head north, especially the first half of the week. Temperatures will head into the 90s with a few 100s far southwest. Heat index values will head into the upper 90s.

A couple late day storms will be possible Wednesday through Friday, especially in the western half of the state.

Stay cool, happy Father’s day!