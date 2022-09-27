After seeing near-record highs on Tuesday, the heat will stick around as we head into the weekend.

We’ll see clear skies and breezy winds tonight. Overnight lows will be in the upper-50’s and low-60’s.

Sunny, hot and windy again tomorrow. Highs Wednesday will be in the low-to-mid-90’s again.

We will see strong winds and dry conditions, so Fire Danger will be elevated.

It will stay sunny, dry and warm as we head into the weekend.

Our next chance of rain moves into the forecast around mid-week, next week.