OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – We are tracking sunny, hot and breezy weather today.

Highs will climb into the upper 90’s and 100’s today.

There will be a low chance of storms across Southeastern Oklahoma this afternoon.

Lows tonight will be a mix of upper 60’s and low 70’s.

Sunny, hot and windy again for Labor Day.

We’ll stay hot and dry for the rest of the week. Next chance of rain moves in around next weekend.