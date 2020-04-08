Summertime warmth leaves, cold blast still on track next week

After temps Wednesday stretched into the upper 80s, even low to middle 90s across parts of the state, a cold front is pushing through, and that will change things for the weekend.

Aside from a few thunderstorms in eastern Oklahoma, we will see a clear night with lower 50s for lows.

Thursday and Friday will be about 20 degrees cooler with upper 60s and some sunshine.

Shower and thunderstorm chances begin to return to the state over the weekend with warmer highs in the low to middle 70s.

After a nicer weekend, we are still tracking a second blast of cold air arriving my Monday as highs will only head to the middle 40s.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett