Summertime warmth leaves, cold blast still on track next week

After temps Wednesday stretched into the upper 80s, even low to middle 90s across parts of the state, a cold front is pushing through, and that will change things for the weekend.

Aside from a few thunderstorms in eastern Oklahoma, we will see a clear night with lower 50s for lows.

Thursday and Friday will be about 20 degrees cooler with upper 60s and some sunshine.

Shower and thunderstorm chances begin to return to the state over the weekend with warmer highs in the low to middle 70s.

After a nicer weekend, we are still tracking a second blast of cold air arriving my Monday as highs will only head to the middle 40s.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett

4Warn Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

90° / 56°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 90° 56°

Thursday

68° / 53°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 0% 68° 53°

Friday

66° / 43°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 66° 43°

Saturday

72° / 51°
Cloudy
Cloudy 40% 72° 51°

Sunday

75° / 55°
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds 30% 75° 55°

Monday

47° / 34°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 30% 47° 34°

Tuesday

54° / 34°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 54° 34°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

77°

8 PM
Clear
0%
77°

74°

9 PM
Clear
0%
74°

71°

10 PM
Clear
0%
71°

67°

11 PM
Clear
0%
67°

65°

12 AM
Clear
0%
65°

63°

1 AM
Clear
0%
63°

61°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

59°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

57°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

56°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

55°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

54°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
54°

54°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
54°

56°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
56°

58°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
58°

61°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
61°

62°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
62°

64°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
64°

65°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
65°

66°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
66°

66°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
66°

66°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
66°

65°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
65°

