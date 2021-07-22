Sun and warmth return as smoky skies head out

Smoke from wildfires out west continues to cloud the skies in Oklahoma for one final night, tonight.

Thursday night, look for mostly clear skies with lows near 70.

The warmup continues tomorrow through the weekend with highs increasing a bit each day. By the weekend, highs will be in the middle 90s with heat index values over 100.

Only slight chances for rain will return early next week

As for the smoke, as the ridge builds, smoke will be transported further north and away from Oklahoma.

Meteorologist Aaron Brackett