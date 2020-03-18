1  of  2
Sun Returns Wednesday! Severe Storms Possible Overnight

Wed Night Severe Risk

After several days of overcast skies, the sun will shine again Wednesday afternoon! Northern and western Oklahoma will see the most sunshine and OKC will have partly sunny skies.  Highs will jump by 20 degrees in the mid to upper 70s with a strong south wind.  A few showers or storms are possible in southern Oklahoma this afternoon.

Severe storms are possible this evening through early Thursday.  Storms move into southern Oklahoma this evening and into OKC overnight.  Large hail, damaging winds and localized flooding will be the main threat. The tornado threat is low but not at zero. Showers will linger through the morning and skies will clear in the afternoon. A cold front will sweep across the state Thursday night resulting in wind chills in the 20s by Friday morning! Highs Friday will only reach the upper 40s.

Wednesday

77° / 61°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 20% 77° 61°

Thursday

76° / 64°
Morning showers and thunderstorms, windy
Morning showers and thunderstorms, windy 80% 76° 64°

Friday

47° / 36°
Windy with a few clouds
Windy with a few clouds 0% 47° 36°

Saturday

45° / 31°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 45° 31°

Sunday

56° / 41°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 56° 41°

Monday

61° / 44°
Morning showers
Morning showers 0% 61° 44°

Tuesday

74° / 61°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 74° 61°

57°

6 AM
Cloudy
0%
57°

58°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
58°

58°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
58°

61°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
61°

63°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
63°

65°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
65°

68°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
68°

71°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
71°

73°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

74°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

75°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

76°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

71°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
71°

70°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
70°

69°

10 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
50%
69°

69°

11 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
60%
69°

67°

12 AM
Scattered Strong Storms
60%
67°

65°

1 AM
Strong Storms
70%
65°

65°

2 AM
Strong Storms
70%
65°

65°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
65°

65°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
65°

64°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
64°

