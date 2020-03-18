Sun Returns Wednesday! Severe Storms Possible Overnight

After several days of overcast skies, the sun will shine again Wednesday afternoon! Northern and western Oklahoma will see the most sunshine and OKC will have partly sunny skies. Highs will jump by 20 degrees in the mid to upper 70s with a strong south wind. A few showers or storms are possible in southern Oklahoma this afternoon.

Severe storms are possible this evening through early Thursday. Storms move into southern Oklahoma this evening and into OKC overnight. Large hail, damaging winds and localized flooding will be the main threat. The tornado threat is low but not at zero. Showers will linger through the morning and skies will clear in the afternoon. A cold front will sweep across the state Thursday night resulting in wind chills in the 20s by Friday morning! Highs Friday will only reach the upper 40s.