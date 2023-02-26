OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An incredibly strong upper level disturbance is combining with increasing temperatures and humidity levels to bring a volatile line of storms Sunday evening.

Make your storm preparations before the storms arrive!

Storms will form in the eastern Texas panhandle around 5PM. Initially, there will likely be some individual rotating supercells with a tornado threat. KFOR Radar.

Storms will then form into a broken line, and begin to race eastward at 60 to 70 mph. A large swath of damaging wind is likely with some of the gusts exceeding 80mph. A few reports of 100mph wind are possible.

Treat this severe weather threat seriously!

As the storms move on later this evening, an all night southwest wind of 35-55mph will continue until Monday morning.

Stay safe and be weather aware this evening!