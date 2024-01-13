Our temps and wind chills have been cold, but things will even get more bitter going into the 2nd half of the weekend!

Look for lows close to zero Saturday night into Sunday morning as clouds increase.

Late morning, light snow should begin in northern Oklahoma, then spread into central parts of the state by midday.

The snow will be light and powdery, and some will blow around. Here’s a look at expected totals by Sunday evening.

Monday will be dry, but highs will only be in the teens. A Wind Chill Warning continues through Tuesday. Be careful and take care of the pets!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett