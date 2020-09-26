Sunday’s cold front to bring cooler weather, strong storms to Oklahoma

A cold front will move into the state Sunday bringing quite the change!

Saturday night, expect breezy conditions with rather mild lows in the middle to upper 60s. A few additional clouds will be noted by Sunday early morning.

With partly cloudy skies in place, storms will begin to form along the front Sunday afternoon in northern Oklahoma. By about 5-7PM, storms will impact the OKC area, and southern parts of the state further into the evening.

While most storms will remain sub-severe, a few may have strong to marginally severe wind gusts and hail.

After a cool night, absolutely gorgeous weather will be here all week with most days in the 70s.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett