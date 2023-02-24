Sunday’s severe weather situation is still on time, but some aspects are looking a bit muddy.

WHAT WE KNOW: Sunday, there will be a round of thunderstorms, likely with high (possibly damaging) wind starting out in western Oklahoma in the afternoon to central parts of the state into the evening.

WHAT IS UNKNOWN: Temperatures! Its all about the temperatures we can get on Sunday. Arctic air is slow to leave today and tomorrow. If we can warm past the lower/middle 60s Sunday, severe weather chances will go up considerably. Pre-storm highs in the upper 60s would mean higher chances of very strong straight line winds, and a few tornadoes. Cooler weather would really lessen the severity of storms.

Stay tuned, its all about the temperature Sunday!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett