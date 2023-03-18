This is the last weekend of Winter and it is going to feel like it.
After a sub-freezing start, we will see nice weather Saturday.
Afternoon highs will climb into the upper-40’s to low-50’s.
Plenty of sunshine today with breezy north winds gusting up tp 20-30 mph.
COLD tonight. Overnight lows will dip into the TEENS for some folks with SINGLE-DIGIT Wind Chills Sunday morning.
Sunday afternoon will be sunny, chilly and calm. Highs in the upper-40’s again.
Next chance of rain will be Tuesday morning.