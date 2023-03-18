This is the last weekend of Winter and it is going to feel like it.

After a sub-freezing start, we will see nice weather Saturday.

Afternoon highs will climb into the upper-40’s to low-50’s.

Plenty of sunshine today with breezy north winds gusting up tp 20-30 mph.

COLD tonight. Overnight lows will dip into the TEENS for some folks with SINGLE-DIGIT Wind Chills Sunday morning.

Sunday afternoon will be sunny, chilly and calm. Highs in the upper-40’s again.

Next chance of rain will be Tuesday morning.