Sunny and Chilly Today

After a COLD start this morning, we’ll see a chilly forecast today.

Lots of sunshine in the forecast, but afternoon highs will stay in the mid-50’s.

A lunar eclipse happens tonight from 3-6 am, but you’ll have to bundle up to see it.

We’ll see overnight lows below freezing again across the state.

We’ll have more mild weather as we head into the weekend, but another cold front moves through Sunday.

We could see another pattern shift as we head into Thanksgiving with cooler (and wetter) weather on the way.

I’ll keep you 4Warned.

-Damien