Friday will be cold but sunny with lighter winds. Highs will only climb to the mid 20s under sunny skies. Make sure to drip your faucets tonight as lows will drop to the single digits. Tomorrow will be slightly warmer, getting close to the freezing mark. A south breeze will keep daily wind chills in the single digits. We finally climb above freezing Sunday! Temperatures will continue to climb next week to the 50s and 60s with lots of sunshine!

