Sunny and Hot This Week!

Monday will be above normal in the low 90s with a heat index to the upper 90s. Winds will be light out of the east with sunny skies. Lows will drop to near 70 overnight under mostly clear skies. Tomorrow will be hotter in the mid 90s under mostly sunny skies. Wednesday through Saturday will be breezy with highs in the mid 90s. Storms are possible Saturday night and Sunday morning. Father’s Day will be hot and windy with highs in the mid to upper 90s. A cold front may arrive Monday, bringing storm chances and a welcomed drop in temperatures! Stay tuned!