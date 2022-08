After some early morning showers, we will see clearing skies and hot weather today.

Saturday will be sunny, hot and breezy. We’ll see highs in the 100’s with breezy south winds gusting over 20 mph.

Warm and breezy tonight. Lows will dip into the mid-to-upper 70’s.

Sunny, hot and breezy again on Sunday.

The next chance of rain moves into the forecast on Monday. We’ll see a few decent rain chances early next week.