Dry and hot again this afternoon and this weekend.

Ultimately the humidity will continue to burn off, but it will still be extra hot.

Next chance of rain moves in MAYBE next weekend, so drought conditions will continue to increase.

Cloudy skies for the next few days, but overall we will still see plenty of sunshine as we head into next week.

A chance of record-breaking temps will be low for OKC, but some parts of Oklahoma will be near-records next week.

Next week looks like we will be sunny, hot and breezy. Highs will climb into the 100’s.