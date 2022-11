After another cold start this morning, we will see nice weather today.

It will be sunny and mild today. Afternoon highs will be in the upper-20’s with breezy south winds.

Clear and cold tonight. Overnight lows will be in the mid-30’s with light winds.

Sunny and mild Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper-50’s and low-60’s.

Some rain early Thursday, but Thanksgiving afternoon looks great.