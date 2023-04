After another cold start, I’m tracking nice weather today.

Sunday will be sunny, mild and windy. Highs will climb into the upper-60’s to low-70’s.

Winds will be strong again with northerly gusts over 30 mph this afternoon.

Clear and chilly Monday morning. Overnight lows will dip into the 40’s.

Sunny, warm and windy Monday. Highs will climb into the 80’s.

Some rain and storm chances next week. Highs will peak on Wednesday, but cooler for next weekend.