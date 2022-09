Just in time for the final day of the long weekend, the weather dries out!

Look for clear skies and some fairly nice temperatures Sunday night into Labor Day morning. Lows will head to the lower 60s with some upper 50s northwest.

Highs will head to around 90 with lots of sunshine and light winds Monday.

Expect dry weather into much of the work week with out next rain chances by week’s end.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett