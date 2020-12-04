Sunny and Seasonal Weekend

After a brisk start, today will be warmer in the low 50s under sunny skies. Winds will stay light out of the west at 10 mph. Tonight will be cold in the upper 20s under starry skies. Saturday will be warmer in the mid 50s under mostly sunny skies. A system in Texas will graze our state bringing more cloud cover to southern Oklahoma late Saturday with a low chance for rain. Sunday will be colder and breezy on the back edge of the system. A warming trend begins Monday with a stretch of sunshine and above normal temperatures. Our next system arrives at the end of the week.

