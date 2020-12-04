Sunny and Seasonal Weekend

Weather
Posted: / Updated:
Weekend Planner

Weekend Planner

After a brisk start, today will be warmer in the low 50s under sunny skies. Winds will stay light out of the west at 10 mph.  Tonight will be cold in the upper 20s under starry skies.  Saturday will be warmer in the mid 50s under mostly sunny skies.  A system in Texas will graze our state bringing more cloud cover to southern Oklahoma late Saturday with a low chance for rain.  Sunday will be colder and breezy on the back edge of the system. A warming trend begins Monday with a stretch of sunshine and above normal temperatures. Our next system arrives at the end of the week. 

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Friday

56° / 33°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 56° 33°

Saturday

57° / 32°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 57° 32°

Sunday

54° / 32°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 54° 32°

Monday

57° / 34°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 57° 34°

Tuesday

60° / 36°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 60° 36°

Wednesday

65° / 42°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 65° 42°

Thursday

63° / 39°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 63° 39°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

43°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
43°

47°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
47°

51°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

54°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

55°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

54°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

51°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

46°

6 PM
Clear
0%
46°

43°

7 PM
Clear
0%
43°

41°

8 PM
Clear
0%
41°

40°

9 PM
Clear
0%
40°

38°

10 PM
Clear
0%
38°

37°

11 PM
Clear
0%
37°

36°

12 AM
Clear
0%
36°

36°

1 AM
Clear
0%
36°

36°

2 AM
Clear
0%
36°

36°

3 AM
Clear
0%
36°

35°

4 AM
Clear
0%
35°

34°

5 AM
Clear
10%
34°

34°

6 AM
Clear
10%
34°

34°

7 AM
Clear
10%
34°

35°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
35°

40°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
40°

45°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
45°

Don't Miss

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter