Sunny and Windy Monday

Weather
Monday's Fast Facts

Skies will turn mostly sunny Monday afternoon with a strong westerly wind at 20 mph. Highs will climb to the low 50s. Lows tonight will drop to the upper 20s under mostly clear skies. A north breeze will create wind chills in the teens. Tomorrow will be cooler in the low 40s under sunny skies with lighter northeasterly winds. Light snow will move across northern Oklahoma tomorrow night through early Wednesday. Little to no accumulation is expected. Temperatures will slowly climb, peaking on Saturday in the 60s with scattered showers and storms. Stay tuned for the latest!

7 Day Forecast

Monday

59° / 27°
AM Rain
AM Rain 30% 59° 27°

Tuesday

46° / 27°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 46° 27°

Wednesday

40° / 23°
Flurries
Flurries 20% 40° 23°

Thursday

47° / 32°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 47° 32°

Friday

56° / 41°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 20% 56° 41°

Saturday

59° / 30°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 40% 59° 30°

Sunday

49° / 30°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 49° 30°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

42°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
42°

46°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
46°

49°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
49°

52°

1 PM
Sunny
1%
52°

54°

2 PM
Sunny
1%
54°

55°

3 PM
Sunny
1%
55°

56°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
56°

51°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
51°

47°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
47°

45°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
4%
45°

42°

8 PM
Clear
4%
42°

40°

9 PM
Clear
5%
40°

38°

10 PM
Clear
5%
38°

37°

11 PM
Clear
5%
37°

35°

12 AM
Clear
5%
35°

34°

1 AM
Clear
5%
34°

32°

2 AM
Clear
5%
32°

31°

3 AM
Clear
5%
31°

30°

4 AM
Clear
5%
30°

29°

5 AM
Clear
5%
29°

29°

6 AM
Clear
5%
29°

28°

7 AM
Clear
5%
28°

28°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
5%
28°

29°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
29°

