Skies will turn mostly sunny Monday afternoon with a strong westerly wind at 20 mph. Highs will climb to the low 50s. Lows tonight will drop to the upper 20s under mostly clear skies. A north breeze will create wind chills in the teens. Tomorrow will be cooler in the low 40s under sunny skies with lighter northeasterly winds. Light snow will move across northern Oklahoma tomorrow night through early Wednesday. Little to no accumulation is expected. Temperatures will slowly climb, peaking on Saturday in the 60s with scattered showers and storms. Stay tuned for the latest!
Sunny and Windy Monday
7 Day Forecast
