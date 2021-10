After our first freezing temperatures in the state last week, we will start off pretty chilly this morning.

After that, we’ll see rebounding temperatures and a nice day.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine and highs in the 70’s.

Winds will be strong with southerly gusts from 20-30 mph.

It will be windier and warmer Tuesday, but a cold front Wednesday will bring some cooler weather and our next chance of rain.