After another cold start this morning, we’ll see nice weather today.

Afternoon highs will make it into the mid-40’s to low-50’s today.

We’ll see clearing skies with breezy north winds, so afternoon wind chills will be in the 30’s.

Lows Sunday will be in the 20’s with clear skies.

Sunny and mild Sunday afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-50’s.

Nice weather next week. Some rain possible late Wednesday, but Thanksgiving looks nice.