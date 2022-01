After a cold start with morning wind chills in the single-digits, we’ll see sunny skies and mild weather today.

Afternoon highs will make it into the mid-40’s today. We’ll see breezy winds with southerly gusts from 10-20 mph.

Mild weather the next few days, but another Arctic blast will push through the state Wednesday.

It doesn’t look as cold as this weekend’s front, and it doesn’t look like we’ll see any snow but it will drop lows into the teens Friday.