After sub-freezing morning lows and wind chills this morning, we will see nice weather this weekend.

Sunny, windy and mild this afternoon. Highs Saturday will climb into the mid-60’s.

Clear and chilly tonight. Lows will dip into the 40’s with wind chills in the 30’s.

Sunny, breezy and mild again Sunday. Highs will reach into the mid-60’s.

Dry, breezy and mild the next few days. Next chance of rain moves in on Wednesday.