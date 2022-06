After a mild start this morning, we will see that Oklahoma heat back in the forecast.

We’ll see sunny skies, breezy winds and highs today will make it into the 90’s and 100’s.

There will be a low chance of storms across Eastern Oklahoma today.

Fire Danger will be elevated across Western Oklahoma this afternoon.

It’s been over 650+ days since we had a 100° day in OKC and it looks like that streak will come to an end as we head into next weekend.