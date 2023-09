Even though this is supposed to be the first official week of Fall… Oklahoma weather did NOT get the memo.

Clear, calm and mild tonight. Overnight lows will dip into the mid-60’s.

Sunny, hot and breezy Wednesday. Highs will climb (once again) into the 90’s.

We will see mid-90’s and even some 100’s as we head into the weekend.

It will be dry and windy, so Fire Danger will be high the next few days as well.

Our next good chance of rain doesn’t move in until late NEXT week.